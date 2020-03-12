Sugar rules weak

Sugar market ruled weak on Thursday. Arrivals at Vashi was about 58-60 truckloads and local dispatches were at 56-57 truckloads. Freight rates were hovering near ₹80-110. On Wednesday, about 17-18 mills sold 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,210-3,350 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,222-3,292 and M-grade ₹3,300- 3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,195-3,235 and M- grade ₹3,245-3,405.