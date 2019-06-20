Sugar stays flat on ample supplies

Sugar market ruled flat on Thursday as continuous supplies from mills and limited demand kept activities limited. At the Vashi wholesale market, spot prices of S-grade declined by ₹4 a quintal, while that of M-grade ruled steady. Naka and mill tender rates were steady. Arrivals were at 58-60 truck loads and local dispatches were at the same level. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,202-3,252 and M-grade ₹3,238-3,342. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,160-3,210 and M-grade ₹3,200-3,290.