Supply-demand mismatch puts pulses on the boil

Most of the pulses and pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore traded higher with demand outstripping availability.

Amidst increased buying and weak availability, urad (bold) on Friday ruled at ₹6,000-6,400 a quintal, urad (medium) at ₹5,000-5,500, while urad (average) was quoted at ₹3,500-4,500 a quintal, respectively. Urad dal (bold) ruled at ₹8,200-9,000, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹8,500-11,000 a quintal, respectively.

Moong also edged higher on weak availability with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹6,400-6,650 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,700 a quintal. Moong dal ruled stable with moong dal (bold) today being quoted at ₹8,400-9,100, while moong dal mongar ruled at ₹9,500-10,000 a quintal, respectively.

Masoor ruled firm at ₹5,400-5,450 a quintal on weak availability. Masoor dal (average) today was quoted at ₹6,600-6,800, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900-7,100 a quintal.