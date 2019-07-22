Tickerplant ties up with S&P Global Platts to provide energy information

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Content provider Tickerplant Ltd on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with S&P Global Platts to provide information on the energy vertical to corporates in India.
S&P Global Platts is an independent provider of information and benchmark prices for commodities and energy markets.
S&P Global Platts data, to be made available through Tickerplant’s flagship product Ticker Market View Terminal (Ticker MVT), will include real-time and market data services across commodities such as petroleum, petrochemical, metals and coal.
“India has a vibrant energy market. With growing demand for energy resources, both energy producers and users require more precise information and analysis to help improve decision making,” Ticker Joint Chief Executive Officer Arindam Saha said.
Saha further said Ticker is connected to a large number of corporates in India and the partnership with S&P Global Platts brings immense value to the energy ecosystem with the addition of their energy pricing, news and analytics.
Alongside S&P Global Platts data, Ticker also intends to strengthen India-specific energy data and information on the same platform.
Ticker will start rolling out the energy-specific new features from August 2019. The new data offering will be published as part of a new initiative by Ticker called ‘Ticker Energy’
Besides S&P Global Platts, Ticker has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Calcutta’s Energy study centre IISWBM, primarily for research and domain knowledge related works.
