Turmeric arrivals decrease

Arrivals of turmeric to the spot markets in Erode registered a decline on Wednesday.

“As usual the sale of turmeric was 35 per cent at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard due to quality and it was cent per cent in the remaining three markets for the second day today. Traders purchased to fulfil their local orders and also for a few upcountry orders,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said 1,579 bags alone arrived for sale and the traders have quoted increased price for some finger variety turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and Regulated Marketing Committee.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,211-6,569 a quintal, while root variety fetched ₹4,744-5,729. Of the arrival of 791 bags, 259 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹5,329-6,499 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,899-5,900. All the arrived 330 bags found takers.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,019-6,050, root variety went for ₹4,560-5,699. All the 410 bags were traded.