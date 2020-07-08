Commodities

Turmeric: Arrivals down, prices stable

Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Arrivals of turmeric to the markets in Erode registered a decline, though the prices remained more or less unchanged.

Inflow of the commodity in other trading centres have edged up.

Prices of both varieties of turmeric are stable and some bags of quality finger turmeric even fetched ₹6,300 a quintal.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,122-6,399. Root variety was sold at ₹4,611-5,622 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,022 bags, 462 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,229-6,188; root variety was sold at ₹5,099-5,759 a quintal. All the 343 bags on offer were sold.

