Turmeric arrivals improve

Erode markets witnessed improved turmeric arrivals on Wednesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,199-6,411 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,888-6,017. Of the arrival of 1,176 bags of turmeric, 441 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,029-6,280 and root variety at ₹4,859-5,769. Of 603 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 482 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,249-6,369 and root variety at ₹4,980-5,899. Of 663 bags kept for sale, 638 were sold.