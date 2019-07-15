Commodities

Turmeric demand yet to pick up

Erode | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Turmeric traders are waiting for upcountry demand. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,659-8,077 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,239-6,659. . At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,455-6,770 and root variety at ₹5,216-6,675. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,800-7,076 and root variety at ₹5,889-6,723. Our Correspondent

 

turmeric
