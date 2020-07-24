Turmeric price increases

On Friday, the price of the finger and root variety turmeric were improved. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,555-6,513 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,699-5,706 a quintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6614 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,900-5,814 a quintal. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,529-6,389 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,900-5,881 a quintal.