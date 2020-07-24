Commodities

Turmeric price increases

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

On Friday, the price of the finger and root variety turmeric were improved. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,555-6,513 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,699-5,706 a quintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6614 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,900-5,814 a quintal. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,529-6,389 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,900-5,881 a quintal.

