Turmeric prices go up

Turmeric prices went up on Tuesday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, he finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,759-7,489 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,389-6,599. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,683-7,117 and root variety at ₹5,227-6,717 . At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,869-7,369 and root variety at ₹5,839- 6,712.