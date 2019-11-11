Turmeric prices stable

Turmeric prices were stable on Monday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,869-7,045 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,289-6,369 . Of the 895 bags of turmeric arrived, 210 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,214-6,889 and root variety at ₹5,099-6,382. Of the 407 bags kept for sale, 318 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,869- 6,769 and the root variety at ₹5,399-6,489. Of the 394 bags arrived, 275 were sold.