Turmeric prices up a tad

Spot turmeric prices edged up at the markets in Erode on Tuesday.

“Though there was no improvement in arrivals, some bags fetched slightly improved price of ₹50-100 a quintal. Traders, who have received few upcountry demand for the turmeric, are buying selected bags for a higher price. The traders are mainly buying turmeric in Erode and not placing any order for Nanded turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said there is no improvement in the price of turmeric at the futures and also 615 bags arrived for sale and 60 per cent was sold. Only new turmeric arrived for sale.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569-6,909 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,499-6,499. Of the arrival of 456 bags, 265 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,516-6,675 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,419-6,469. 159 bags of turmeric were placed for sale, of which 91 were sold.