Turmeric prices up by ₹900/quintal

Spot turmeric prices increased at the markets in Erode as arrivals registered a decline. “Some bags of finger turmeric were sold for increased price at Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society on Thursday when compared to Wednesday price. At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, only 20 per cent of the 242 bags were sold on Wednesday, but today 232 bags of turmeric arrived and all the bags were sold. Some twenty bags of good quality among the medium variety finger turmeric arrived and the traders quoted ₹900 a quintal more than the previous day’s reported price of ₹5,810 a quintal,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said in other markets also finger turmeric price was increased by ₹100 a quintal. Arrivals remain low as the turmeric sale season is nearing completion.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,222-6,455 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,829-5,611. Of the arrival of 1,400 bags, 512 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,939-5,959; root variety was sold at ₹4,736-5,610. Of the 832 bags placed for sale, 718 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,269-6,269 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,939-5,689 a quintal. Of the 631 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 529 bags were sold.

At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,739 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,920-5,989 a quintal. All the 232 bags were sold.