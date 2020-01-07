Commodities

Weak demand drags chana

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

Weak physical demand and decline in buying support dragged chana and its dal in Indore mandis with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,400 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,300 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,250-4,300. Chana dal (average) ruled at ₹5,200-5,300, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 . Dollar chana today also declined to ₹5,500-5,800.

Published on January 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Steady gain in sugar market