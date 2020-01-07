Weak demand drags chana

Weak physical demand and decline in buying support dragged chana and its dal in Indore mandis with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,400 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,300 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,250-4,300. Chana dal (average) ruled at ₹5,200-5,300, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700 . Dollar chana today also declined to ₹5,500-5,800.