Weak supplies boost soya oil

Despite weak global cues and physical demand, soya oil edged higher on rise in futures and weak availability of new seeds with crushers with soya refined being quoted at ₹945-48, while soya solvent ruled at ₹895 for 10 kg.

Soya oil plant rates were also quoted higher with soy refined Ruchi/Itarsi today being quoted at ₹ 952 for 10 kg each, soya refined (Keshav/Bajrang ruled at ₹ 948 each, soya refined (Prestige/Kalapipal/ MS Pachor/Khandwa/Kota) - ₹ 945 each, Vippy/Mahakaali/Avi/Bansal- ₹950 each, Gambuja - ₹ 955, soya refined (Dhanuka) - ₹ 937, Amrit (Mandsaur)/Nimbhara - ₹ 939 each, while soya refined MS Solvex (Neemuch) ruled at ₹ 940 for 10 kg, respectively.

Soyabean plant deliveries were also quoted higher at ₹ 4,150-4,200, while mandi rates were quoted at ₹ 4,050-4,150 a quintal. Weak domestic demand dragged soyameal to ₹31,000-31,500 a tonne.

Arrivals today declined to 5.75 lakh bags with Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra recording an arrival of 2.25 lakh bags each, followed by Rajasthan with 75,000 bags, while 50,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.