‘Corporate earnings to face inflationary headwinds’

Old Bridge Capital Management, which manages assets worth $800 million, expects inflationary pressure on corporates earnings to continue, and investors keep investment away from the consumer and consumption-focused companies.

Kenneth Andrade, Founder and CEO of Old Bridge Capital Management, in an interaction, said markets have already downgraded earnings of few companies based on the inflationary pressure and investors should look for companies that have not only steady cash flow, but also the ability to pass on the incremental cost to end consumers.

Going ahead, he said, given the performance-linked incentive scheme and the government focus on boosting exports, some of the companies in manufacturing that feed into the global supply chain should benefit, particularly with world’s largest manufacturers run into multiple headwinds and attempt to tap the niche manufacturing segments in India that have established global cost leadership.

Valuations and business models in this space have been overlooked, as historically companies in this sector have been non-performers, he said.

India’s signing of free trade agreements will add to inflation in the long run as each country looks to protect its supply chain, but a little bit of inflation is always good for generating fresh investments and job creation, he said.

Agriculture facing businesses are facing the brunt of high inflation but have managed to pass on the additional cost and profitability of these companies have hit a new high, he said.

Farmers are not looking at the minimum support price to decide what they should grow as most agriculture commodity prices are ruling much above MSP, he added.

With lower debt levels and improved balance shees, select companies in the agriculture space look attractive given their fair valuation, said Andrade, a veteran with 10 years of asset management experience at IDFC AMC managed a corpus of $8 billion.

The newly listed start-ups have done well to establish a business model and generate good cash flow. Still, they have to sustain it over a longer period without depending on external funding before commanding proper valuation. Corporates, which are dependent on Government for business should benefit from its better financial position and higher spending capacity, he added.