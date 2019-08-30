Broker's call: Cummins India (Hold)

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Prabhudas Lilladher
Cummins India (Hold)
CMP: ₹570.7
Target: ₹619
Cummins India management is confident on domestic growth (+16 per cent y-o-y in 1QFY20) led by Powergen (30 per cent of revenue) and industrial segment mainly compressors, marine, mining and railways. In 1QFY20 compressors grew more than 150 per cent y-o-y and railways grew by 70 per cent y-o-y. Domestic economy continues to grow largely in areas which are positively benefited through continuing government investments in infrastructure. CIL is seeing traction from data center, commercial realty, hospitals and manufacturing sectors. The company has guided for 8-10 per cent growth from domestic market.
Cummins India’s annual analyst meet indicated of sustained demand for diesel for the next few decades. It re-emphasised on its earlier guidance of single digit domestic growth and weak exports in FY20. Over the next five years, management indicated of new trend lines viz infrastructure spend by the government, emissionised products, alternate fuels, digitization and connectivity. The company is fully geared up for launching new CPCB IV+ products which are expected to be launched in India by 2020-21. We expect CIL to deliver earnings CAGR of 4 per cent over FY19-21E. The stock is currently trading at about 23x/20x FY20/21E and we maintain HOLD rating with TP of ₹619 (22x FY21E).
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...