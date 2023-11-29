Datamatics Global Services Ltd’s shares were up by 4.46 per cent after the company reported that it had been contributing to imageOne’s digital transformation, employing its TruCap+ Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and TruBot Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions. These technologies leverage AI and ML to automate data capture and classification tasks from scanned documents, as well as enable rapid automation of various business processes.

According to the company, the implementation of these intelligent automation solutions has enhanced imageOne’s operational efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness by automating multiple manual processes.

Shashi Bhargava, EVP & Head of Intelligent Automation at Datamatics, said, “We are thrilled to be helping imageOne on its digital transformation journey. Our intelligent automation solutions will allow imageOne to optimise critical business processes and unlock new levels of efficiency. We look forward to driving tangible business value for them.”

The shares were up by 4.46 per cent to ₹620.85 at 1:45 pm on the BSE.