Delhivery has partnered with Nexus Ventures and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce “Velocity” a six-week start-up accelerator program aimed at fostering innovation within the logistics industry. The inaugural edition of Velocity, which commenced in August 2023, featured financial and sectoral experts providing industry-specific guidance to selected start-ups.

Out of 234 applicants, 20 early-stage start-ups were chosen for the program. The cohort represented diverse sectors, including warehousing-focused start-ups like ODWEN, Wherehouse, and Warehousity, as well as EV fleet providers such as EVIFY and Zyngo. Agritech start-ups like Upjao Agrotech and E Sandhai, alongside aggregator platforms like Paapos, Hyphen SCS, and Loadexx, were also part of the selected group.

The start-ups emerged from the program equipped with insights, and practical advice on various aspects including people & culture, fundraising strategies, growth hacking, and profitability. They presented their innovative solutions to venture capitalists and influential super angels. Additionally, each startup received AWS Activate Credits worth $25,000, allowing them access to AWS cloud services for technology infrastructure development and scaling, all without incurring substantial upfront costs.

