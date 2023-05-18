Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it plans to invest ₹1,05,600 crores ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet the growing customer demand for cloud services in India. This investment is estimated to contribute ₹1,94,700 crores ($23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

This planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year. These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India, said the company.

This follows AWS’s investment of ₹30,900 crores ($3.7 billion) between 2016-2022, which will bring AWS’s total investment in India to ₹1,36,500 crores ($16.4 billion) by 2030. AWS’s investment in India has a ripple effect in the local economy in areas, such as workforce development, training and skilling opportunities, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives.

“Since 2016, AWS has invested billions of dollars into cloud infrastructure in India to support the tremendous growth we have witnessed in the use of the cloud for digital transformation,” said Puneet Chandok, President of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia. Adding, “AWS is committed to driving positive social and economic impact in India. Our planned investment will help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse.”

AWS has two data centre infrastructure regions in India – the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022. The two AWS Regions are designed to provide Indian customers with multiple options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in India, and serve end users with low latency, said the company.

The company has invested more than ₹30,900 crores ($3.7 billion) in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region between 2016 and 2022. This includes both capital and operating expenditures associated with constructing, maintaining, and operating the data centers in that Region.