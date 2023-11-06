Drug-maker Divis Laboratories is likely to post a net profit of around ₹420 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023 as against ₹493 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The Hyderabad-based company will announce its second quarter numbers today.

The likely decrease could be on account of the absence of an upside that the Hyderabad-based company had from Molnupiravir, a Covid19 drug, last year.

The analysts, however, forecast about three percent growth in the total revenue at ₹1,915 crore compared to ₹1,854 crore in the year-ago period.