EaseMyTrip announces 1:1 bonus shares

BL New Delhi Bureau January 12 | Updated on January 12, 2022

The bonus announcement is subject to shareholders nod, and the company is yet to announce the record date.

Delhi-based EaseMyTrip, the country’s second-largest online travel portal, said will issue fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 out of its free reserves. The bonus share issue is subject to the shareholders’ approval through postal ballot.

The company is yet to announce the record date.

“The pre-bonus issue paid-up equity share capital as of date is ₹217,290,000 and is divided into 108,645,000 equity shares of ₹2 each. The post-bonus paid-up share capital ₹434,580,000 is divided into 217,290,000equity shares of ₹2 each,” it said in a stock market notification.

The bonus shares come on the heels of the company reporting a four-fold jump in profits in Q2FY22 (quarter ending September 30, 2021).

“The company has consistently recorded profitable results due to a sustainable and resilient business model. We are looking at the new avenues for growth from the non-air segment,” Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has operations in India; apart from international offices (as subsidiary companies) in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

Published on January 12, 2022

