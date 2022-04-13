hamburger

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 315 points

PTI | Mumbai, April 13 | Updated on: Apr 13, 2022

Nifty gains 100 points; Oil & Gas, Metals are the top gainers early

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex going up by 314.56 points and the Nifty by 101.60 points led by Oil & Gas and Metal stocks.

At 9:25 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 314.56 points or 0.54 per cent at 58,890.93.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,631.90, up by 101.60 points or 0.58 per cent.

Among oil & gas stocks, ONGC, OIL, Gujarat Gas and Aegis Chem rallies over 2 per cent i early trades. HIndustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Welcorp and Vedanta were the top gainers in metals index.

Oil prices climbed on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world's second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end.

Asian market

Meanwhile, Asian shares firmed, boosted by U.S. inflation figures that fared better than markets' worst expectations - and caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher.

Published on April 13, 2022
