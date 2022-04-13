Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 315 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex going up by 314.56 points and the Nifty by 101.60 points led by Oil & Gas and Metal stocks.
At 9:25 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 314.56 points or 0.54 per cent at 58,890.93.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,631.90, up by 101.60 points or 0.58 per cent.
Among oil & gas stocks, ONGC, OIL, Gujarat Gas and Aegis Chem rallies over 2 per cent i early trades. HIndustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Welcorp and Vedanta were the top gainers in metals index.
Oil prices climbed on worries that sliding output in sanctions-hit Russia, the world's second-biggest oil exporter, will tighten supply after Moscow said peace talks to resolve its invasion of Ukraine had come to a dead end.
Asian market
Meanwhile, Asian shares firmed, boosted by U.S. inflation figures that fared better than markets' worst expectations - and caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher.
