Broker's call: Escorts (Accumulate)

Marking a smallpox milestone
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Geojit Financial
Escorts (Accumulate)
CMP: ₹624.25
Target: ₹695
Escorts is the third largest Agricultural tractor manufacturer in India. It has a strong presence in the north and west market, with an overall market share of 11.9 per cent as on FY19.
Excess monsoon and high reservoir level will be the driving factors for pick up in tractor sale for H2FY20. Additionally, the government subsidies in Telangana, Assam and Maharashtra will further boost demand.
We believe that the Centre’s action towards increase in rural income and consumption will be the prime factor in the Budget FY21.
EBITDA margin for Q2FY20 contracted by 170 bps due to high operating cost and lower product mix. However, adjusted PAT (profit after tax) grew by 11 per cent year-on-year owing to exceptional income and reduction in tax.
We marginally improve our tractor volume growth for FY20 from -8 per cent to -6 per cent and expect pick up in H1FY21, factoring 6 per cent for FY21.
We expect the volume and margin to remain under pressure. However, in view of early cyclical reversal, we rollover our valuation to FY22 and value EL at 14x FY22E EPS and upgrade our rating from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Accumulate’.
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
Cholera containment WHO highlights progressThe number of cholera cases decreased globally by 60 per cent in ...
Companies face pricing and competitive pressure in most of their export markets
Amol AroraVice-Chairman & MD, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools Physical activity in some form, no ...
The decline in stock prices over the past two years has created some lucrative opportunities.From buying ...
This might appear to be a strange question, if one went by the performance of the Sensex and the Nifty ...
The key indices have surpassed key barriers
After putting up a subdued performance in recent years, many Indian pharma companies have reported an improved ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...