hamburger

Markets

Fincare SFB to raise up to Rs 625 cr through fresh issue of shares in IPO

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022

The fresh issue of shares is being undertaken to augment the bank’s Tier–1 capital base

Fincare Small Finance Bank is planning to tap the capital market, whereby it will make a fresh issue of shares to raise up to Rs 625 crore and its promoter shareholders and investor selling shareholders (ISS) will offload up to 1.7 crore shares.

According to the offer document, the bank may undertake a pre-IPO (initial public offer) placement of such a number of securities aggregating up to ₹125 crore.

The objective of the fresh issue of shares is augmentation of the bank’s Tier–1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Currently, Fincare Business Services Ltd is the biggest (promoter) shareholder in the bank, with 78.58 per cent stake. ISSs’ with more than 1 per cent shareholding are: Wagner (2.48 per cent), True North Fund V LLP (2.34 per cent), Indium IV (Mauritius) Holdings (2.27 per cent) and Omega TC Holdings Pte. Ltd (1.18 per cent)..

As at March-end 2022, the bank had deposits aggregating Rs 6,455.58 crore and advances of Rs 7,036.37 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 8.87 crore in FY22 against Rs 113.13 crore in FY21.

Published on August 08, 2022
initial public offering
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you