Fincare SFB net up ₹102 crore

Fincare Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of ₹101.98 crore in 2018-19. This was a 205 per cent increase compared to 2017-18. Its gross non-performing assets stood at 1.29 per cent and net non-performing assets was 0.34 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

The provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) stood at 73.6 per cent at the end of the fiscal year. Its deposits recorded a growth of 181 per cent to reach ₹2,043.2 crore, and gross loan portfolio rose 65 per cent to ₹3,530 crore in 2018-19.