Dexif, a fintech startup has raised $4 million in a seed funding led by RTP Global. The funds will be utilised to expand the business operations, scale technology and increase recruitment.

Also read:Former BharatPe COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl launches maiden VC fund Eternal Capital

Founded in November, 2022 by Deepank Bhandari and Tushar Sharma, aims to reinvent the way fixed-income securities are traded in India, providing a platform which connects companies and financial institutions directly. The firm wants to broaden the availability of fixed-income assets to match the escalating demands of a growing market.

The startup, currently in stealth mode, facilitates investments totalling to about ₹300 crore per month. India’s bond market, worth around $2.2 trillion, has growth potential compared to other major economies, the company said in a statement.

In October, 2023, they were joined by Pallavi Bajaj as co-founder. Pallavi is a Chartered Accountant with expertise in Structured Finance, Portfolio & Stakeholder Management. Joining the founding team are industry veterans Mohit Chandnani, Vikas Singh and Jakin Shah from AK Capital, Fenil Gada from Saison Capital and Shahil Shah from Northern Arc Capital.

“This seed funding is a reinforcement of our dedication to unlock the full potential of India’s fixed-income markets. It will fuel our pursuit to innovate further and scale our offerings, ensuring that the power of fixed-income investments is within easy reach of every investor”, said Deepank Bhandari, Founder & CEO of Dexif.

(inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)