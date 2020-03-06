Forex

Rupee dives 54 paise to 73.87 against dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

The Indian rupee resumed its downward journey after a day’s hiatus on Friday, plummeting by 54 paise to 73.87 against the US dollar as coronavirus-panicked investors assessed deteriorating financial markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency started the session with a massive plunge at 73.94 to the US dollar. It went on to hit a day’s low of 74.08 before staging a recovery. The rupee finally settled with a loss of 54 paise at 73.87 a dollar.

The Indian unit had clocked its first gain after falling for five sessions on Thursday.

On a weekly basis, the rupee has lost 163 paise or 2.25 per cent.

