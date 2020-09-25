Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.73 against US dollar

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
The rupee strengthened by 16 paise to 73.73 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers and positive domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.76 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 73.73, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee dived 32 paise to touch a near one-month low of 73.89 against the US dollar.
“Asian currencies have started mixed, however, Chinese yuan has started with gains and could lend support. Markets will look to global cues and could await forex reserves data,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent down at 93.34.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 255.51 points higher at 36,809.11 and broader NSE Nifty surged 73.70 points to 10,879.25.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,885.69 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.60 per cent to USD 42.19 per barrel.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...