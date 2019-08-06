Rupee rises 26 paise to 70.47 against $ in early trade

The rupee rebounded from a five-month low and appreciated by 26 paise to 70.47 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a positive opening in the domestic equity market.

On Monday, the domestic currency had suffered its biggest single-day drop in the past six years -- to close at a five-month low of 70.73, owing to heavy capital outflows by investors anxious over the US-China trade tension, a sharp devaluation in the yuan and uncertainty over the Kashmir issue.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.80, but gained momentum and touched a high of 70.47, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close.

The domestic unit pared some gains and was trading at 70.60 against the dollar at 0949 hrs.

Forex traders said a positive opening in the domestic equity market supported the domestic unit. However, foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on the local currency.

Besides, the rupee is expected to trade in a narrow range ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review meet scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

“Near-term focus will be on the outcome of the RBI’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for August 7. The market has already priced in a 25 bps cut in the interest rate, amid a lower core CPI and persistent economic slowdown,” said V. K. Sharma, Head, PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 2,016.73 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.16 per cent to 97.67.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.94 per cent to trade at $60.37 per barrel.

The domestic bourses opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, with the Sensex trading 203.28 points higher at 36,899.02 and Nifty up 66.40 points at 10,929.00.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.36 per cent in morning trade.