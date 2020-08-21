Rupee settles 18 paise higher vs dollar

The rupee settled 18 paise higher at 74.84 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as heavy buying in domestic equities strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit closed at 74.84, registering a gain of 18 paise over its previous close of 75.02 against the greenback.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.84 and a low of 74.96 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 92.95.