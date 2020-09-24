Forex

Rupee slips 32 paise to 73.89 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

The rupee depreciated 32 paise to settle at 73.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as sell-off in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.82, then fell further to finally close at 73.89 against the American currency, registering a fall of 32 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by one paisa to settle at 73.57 against the US dollar.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.75 and a low of 73.96 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 94.42.

