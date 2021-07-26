Rupee slips 4 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Indian rupee depreciated 4 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as investors are awaiting cues from the US Fed’s policy decision, due this week.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.43 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.44, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.40 against the US dollar.
“As markets brace up for the Fed meeting on July 28, all currencies are consolidating in their respective small ranges,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
USD/INR is expected to keep a range of 74.30 to 74.70 for the day, Bhansali said, adding that “importers to buy cash near the lower end of the range while exporters to sell at the higher end”.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down 0.05 per cent at 92.86.
"Investors will be closely eyed to assess the timing of the next bond taper, especially since labour market data is suggesting that economic recovery may have peaked,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Moreover, other data like durable goods orders and US GDP data for the second quarter could also drive markets, the note added.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.59 per cent to $73.66 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 34.98 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 53,010.78, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 14.50 points or 0.09 per cent to 15,870.55.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹163.31 crore, as per exchange data.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
... airlines’ finances spin out of control with unmanageable losses
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...