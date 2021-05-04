Forex

Rupee surges 14 paise to 73.81 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on May 04, 2021

The Indian rupee advanced by 14 paise to 73.81 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, as a positive trend in equity markets lifted investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.83 against the US dollar, then gained some strength to quote at 73.81, reflecting a rise of 14 paise over its last close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.95 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20 per cent to 91.12.

Published on May 04, 2021

