Rupee widens loss against dollar

The Indian rupee extended its losses by another 7 paise to 72.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid growing concerns over surging coronavirus cases in India and some other parts of the world.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened significantly lower at 72.68 a dollar, but recouped some of its losses as morning trade progressed.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 92.55.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.04 per cent to $63.55 per barrel.

Analysts believe that volatility will stay for some time due to uncertainty caused by the second wave of Covid-19 in India and a third wave in parts of Europe.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,951.90 crore, as per exchange data.