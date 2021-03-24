Weekly rupee view: Rupee might stay within a range

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Over the past week, the rupee (INR) has inched up against the dollar (USD). Consequently, it marked a one-month high of 72.27 yesterday before giving up some gains and ending the session at 72.43. Thus, the year-to-date gain of the domestic currency now stands at about 0.8 per cent and that makes the rupee the best performing Asian currency in 2021 so far. Other than the Indian rupee, all other major currencies in Asia have lost ground against the greenback.
A major contribution to INR appreciation has come from strong foreign inflows into the Indian financial markets, especially equities. As of Tuesday, net investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) across all categories stood at ₹47,704 crore, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), an increase by about ₹13,400 crore over the past week.
Equity remains the preferred destination for FPIs as the net inflows into this category is at ₹60,344 crore. However, debt remains out of favour, with net outflows of ₹18,518 crore. Inflows through the voluntary retirement route and hybrid category stands at ₹5,797 crore and ₹82 crore, respectively. So long as the foreign inflows are robust, the likelihood of the rupee declining is low.
What is also helping the rupee is falling crude oil prices i.e., the price of Brent crude futures on the ICE has dropped after jumping above $70 a barrel a couple of weeks back; it now trading around $61. While the production cuts helped prices to head north, the extension of lockdown in several European countries could hit demand, weighing on the price of the energy commodity.
Since India heavily depends on imported crude oil, a drop in the international price of the commodity can cut down the crude bill. As long as prices remain lower, they can have a positive impact on the local currency as it potentially improves the current account balance.
The dollar index that ended last week with a minor gain has been moving up this week after a blip on Monday. The rising US treasury yields have been helping the dollar on the upside, even as the Fed maintained a dovish tone last week, the dollar does not seem to have lost traction. As yields rise, it can attract funds into dollar-denominated assets, which could further boost prospects for the greenback. A steady rise in the dollar can exert downward pressure on the rupee.
While strong FPI inflows and softening crude oil prices are helping the rupee, one needs to keep a watch on the dollar because the dollar index signals that there is more upside left. Also, despite favourable conditions, the rupee failed to get past 72.25 twice in the last one month. In the days to come, there is a high chance for the rupee to stay flat i.e., to move in a range, possibly between 72.25 and 72.75.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...