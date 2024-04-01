Genesys International Ltd has secured an order worth ₹35 crore in Pune. As per the stock exchange filing, a 3D digital twin of Genesys will be integrated with a command and control centre, incorporating various IoT sensors.

Speaking about the project, Sajid Malik, CMD of Genesys International Corporation, stated, “Pune Municipal Corporation will become the first city to adopt real-time data visualisation on the ICCC platform, which includes digital twin, IoT, disaster management and traffic management.”

The platform will be developed with Innover Systems, a Pune-based technology company.

Genesys International Corporation stock surged 5.88 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹626.20 as of 2.10 pm.

