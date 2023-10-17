Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.24 per cent after the company was granted final approval by the U.S. FDA for Apremilast Tablets, including 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg versions.

These tablets serve as the generic alternative to Amgen Inc.’s Otezla Tablets. Notably, the Otezla Tablets attained approximately $3.7 billion in annual sales as per IQVIATM data for the 12-month period concluding in August 2023. With a current lineup of 188 products authorised for distribution in the U.S. market and 50 ANDA’s pending approval, Glenmark remains committed to seeking external partnerships to enhance its existing portfolio.

The shares were up by 1.24 per cent to ₹807.35 at 11.17 am on the BSE.

