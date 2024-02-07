Godawari Power & Ispat stock rose over three per cent on the NSE on Wednesday, trading at ₹797 as of 9.31 a.m.

The company has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for the expansion of iron ore pelletization capacity of the company from 2.7 MTPA to 4.7 MTPA capacity at Siltara Industrial Area, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The company has said in its regulatory filing that the entire project cost of expansion shall be met out of internal accruals. The commercial operation of the expansion program is expected to be commissioned in Q1 FY26.

Godawari Power earlier stated that the 23 MWp captive solar PV power plant situated at Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh, had commissioned.

The company, at its latest board meeting, approved the proposal for setting up of green field integrated steel plant with enhanced capacity of two million tones from one million tones proposed earlier, at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore.