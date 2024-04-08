Godrej Properties Ltd’s shares were up 5.41 per cent after the company said it sold over 1,050 homes, totaling a value of over ₹3,000 crore within three days of the launch of its latest project, Godrej Zenith, located in Sector 89, Gurugram.

Godrej Zenith is GPL’s largest residential development in Gurugram, where the company recording a 473 per cent year-on-year increase in sales in FY24. GPL’s launch pipeline for FY25 includes project launches in Sector 103, Sector 43, and Sector 54.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to Godrej Zenith. We’d like to thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure Godrej Zenith offers its residents an outstanding living experience. Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in it.

The shares were up by 5.41 per cent at Rs 2,640 at 10.48 am on the BSE.