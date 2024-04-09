April 09, 2024 08:28

Individual segment growth continues to be led by bancassurance Channel

The Indian life insurance sector has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11% over the past few years, which is faster than the average global growth rate.

The prime drivers of this growth include the entry of private players in the industry, a supportive regulatory environment, a substantial increase in group insurance products, product and process innovations, customisation, along with development of strong distribution channels including bancassurance in the individual insurance segment.

Indian life insurance has a top-heavy market structure with the top five players holding over 80% market share and the remaining companies making up a long tail.

There has been a shift in the channel mix from the earlier agency-focused model to a more diversified distribution mix with digital channels coming to the fore. Direct Selling is the largest channel in group business.

Meanwhile, even though the agency channel continues to be the largest segment in the individual business, bancassurance has grown rapidly to account for a 33% share.

Companies are expected to simplify the life insurance purchase experience and overall digital enablement further across the distribution channels. Further, with the planned introduction of Bima Sugam, distribution channels may face a disruptive period as it would be spread across the entire value chain enabling companies to serve consumers at potentially lower costs.

In FY25, the New Business Premium is expected to grow off a low base as companies tweak their plans in the aftermath of the new tax regime. CareEdge Ratings expects the life insurance industry to continue to grow at 11-13% over a three-to-five-year horizon driven by group products, individual pension, and life cover products along with supportive regulations, rapid digitalisation, effective distribution, and improving customer services.

However, fraud and lapse ratio are some of the key challenges.