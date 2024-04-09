Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 09 April 2024.
- April 09, 2024 08:44
Stock market live news: Emkay Global’s take on logistics sector
Muted quarter in the offing
Despite seasonality, we expect our coverage companies to report a lackluster performance in Q4FY24, as proxy indicators (GST e-way bill data and NETC) suggest weak demand trends continuing from Q3. With the recent diesel rate cuts (₹2/ltr), the ability of surface operators to improve realizations takes a back seat in H1FY25, albeit alleviating some margin pressures especially for VRL.
The prolonged holiday period, especially in Mar-24, and intense competition in the B2B express industry is expected to weigh on the volume trajectory of TCI Express and Blue Dart Express. We expect Delhivery to continue ramping up volumes in its PTL business, as it continues to regain lost volumes since its Spoton fiasco.
B2C volumes are likely to remain muted sequentially, owing to seasonality (Q3 is the strongest quarter for the B2C industry). Management commentary on demand recovery in FY25 as well as competitive intensity are key observables, in our view, as we cut our FY25/26 sales estimates by 3-6% (for coverage universe). Tepid volume growth and muted realizations lead to a steeper cut in our FY25/26 EBITDA estimates (8-12%), resulting in downward revision of Dec-24E TP for VRL Logistics (BUY; TP: ₹800/sh now; ₹850 earlier), TCI Express (ADD; TP: ₹1,250/sh now; ₹1,400 earlier), and Blue Dart Express (REDUCE; TP: ₹6,350/sh now; ₹7,000 earlier).
- April 09, 2024 08:38
Share market live news: Sensex, Nifty set to open at fresh record highs
India’s benchmark share indexes were set to open at new all-time highs on Tuesday, helped by sustained inflows from domestic investors and financial updates from companies ahead of the earnings season. GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,839, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its Monday close of 22,666.30. Both the Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex hit all-time highs on Monday, led by a rebound in heavyweight Reliance Industries and auto stocks.Bain Capital plans to sell stake worth $429 million in Axis Bank on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The private equity firm, which first purchased shares in the bank in November 2017, will exit its entire holding with Tuesday’s stake sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
- April 09, 2024 08:28
Stock market live news: CareEdge’s take on life insurance sector
Individual segment growth continues to be led by bancassurance Channel
The Indian life insurance sector has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11% over the past few years, which is faster than the average global growth rate.
The prime drivers of this growth include the entry of private players in the industry, a supportive regulatory environment, a substantial increase in group insurance products, product and process innovations, customisation, along with development of strong distribution channels including bancassurance in the individual insurance segment.
Indian life insurance has a top-heavy market structure with the top five players holding over 80% market share and the remaining companies making up a long tail.
There has been a shift in the channel mix from the earlier agency-focused model to a more diversified distribution mix with digital channels coming to the fore. Direct Selling is the largest channel in group business.
Meanwhile, even though the agency channel continues to be the largest segment in the individual business, bancassurance has grown rapidly to account for a 33% share.
Companies are expected to simplify the life insurance purchase experience and overall digital enablement further across the distribution channels. Further, with the planned introduction of Bima Sugam, distribution channels may face a disruptive period as it would be spread across the entire value chain enabling companies to serve consumers at potentially lower costs.
In FY25, the New Business Premium is expected to grow off a low base as companies tweak their plans in the aftermath of the new tax regime. CareEdge Ratings expects the life insurance industry to continue to grow at 11-13% over a three-to-five-year horizon driven by group products, individual pension, and life cover products along with supportive regulations, rapid digitalisation, effective distribution, and improving customer services.
However, fraud and lapse ratio are some of the key challenges.
- April 09, 2024 08:25
Share market live news: Prabhudas Lilladher’s take on healthcare sector
Jan-Mar’24 Earnings Preview – Another strong quarter aided by US sales and higher margins
We expect pharmaceuticals companies under our coverage to report another strong quarter with EBIDTA growth of 22% YoY (down 3% QoQ) mainly aided by 1) new launches (gRevlimid, gSpiriva, etc) in US market, 2) steady domestic business and 3) higher margins. We expect the quarter to continue seeing easing of cost pressures which will thereby aid margins YoY. The companies are likely to witnessed steady base business in US given stable generic pricing environment coupled with new launches. On domestic formulation business; given seasonal weakness acute and trade generic business to remain soft while chronic business to have steady growth. Our top picks remain SUNP, JBCP, ERIS and TRP.
- April 09, 2024 08:24
Share market live updates: Credit-deposit ratio reaches decadal high, says CareEdge
Credit offtake continued to grow, increasing by 20.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to reach ₹164.3 lakh crore, for the fortnight ending March 22, 2024. This rise can continue to be attributed to the impact of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank along with the growth in personal loans. If we exclude the impact of the merger, credit grew at 16.3% y-o-y for the fortnight compared to last year’s growth of 15.0%. Sequentially credit grew by 0.7%.
Meanwhile, the outlook for bank credit offtake continues to remain positive.
Deposits too grew by 13.5% y-o-y for the fortnight (including the merger impact) and reached ₹204.8 lakh crore as on March 22, 2024, driven by growth in time deposits. Excluding the merger impact, growth stood at 12.9%. Sequentially deposits grew by 0.3%.
Deposit growth is expected to improve compared to earlier periods as banks shore up their liability franchise and ensure that deposit growth does not constrain credit offtake.
The Short-term Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) stood at 6.85% as of March 29, 2024, compared to 6.78% on March 31, 2023, due to liquidity and pressure on short-term rates.
- April 09, 2024 08:21
Stocks in news today: Popular Vehicles & Services Limited
Popular Vehicles & Services Limited (PVSL), is one of India’s leading fully integrated automotive dealership player and has reported its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023.
Financial Highlights for the nine months period ended 31 December 2023:
· Total revenue increased by 19.4% to ₹4,274.7 crore for the nine months period ended 31 December 2023 from ₹3,581.6 crore for the nine months period ended 31 December 2022.
· EBITDA increased by 23% to ₹216.7 crore for the nine months period ended 31 December 2023 from ₹176.1 crore for the nine months period ended 31 December 2022.
· Profit After Tax increased by 12.5% to ₹56 crore for the nine months period ended 31 December 2023 from ₹49.7 crore for the nine months period ended 31 December 2022.
· EPS increased by 12.5% to ₹8.9 for the nine months period ended 31 December 2023 from ₹7.9 for the nine months period ended 31 December 2022
- April 09, 2024 08:19
Share market live news: Fund Houses recommendations
JP Morgan on Exide: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at ₹480/sh (Positive)
MS on Maruti: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at ₹14322/sh (Positive)
BofA on Infosys: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹1785/sh (Positive)
Antique on LIC Housing: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹1160/sh (Positive)
Antique on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹1910/sh (Positive)
Antique on Max Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹1280/sh (Positive)
Antique on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹760/sh (Positive)
Citi on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹4500/Sh (Positive)
MS on Can Fin Home: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at ₹1000/sh (Positive)
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at ₹3046/sh (Positive)
CLSA on REC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹540/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on TRIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹575/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on VRL Logistics: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹800/sh (Positive)
Emkay on TCI Express: Maintain Add on Company, target price at ₹525/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Delhivery: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹525/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Grasim: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at ₹2600/Sh (Positive)
Citi on HUL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at ₹2750/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on 360 one: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at ₹900/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Nuvama: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at ₹6000/Sh (Positive)
Citi on JSPL: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at ₹685/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Tata Motors: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at ₹1028/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Tata Motors: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at ₹1013/sh (Positive)
BofA on PayTM: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at ₹400/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Colgate: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at ₹2200/Sh (Neutral)
Emkay on Bluedart: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at ₹6350/Sh (Neutral)
- April 09, 2024 08:16
Stocks in news: IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
The aggregate toll collection of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, India’s leading and the largest integrated multi-national transport infrastructure developer in the highways sector and its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, India’s largest Infrastructure Investment Trust, have registered aggregate Y-o-Y toll revenue growth of 30% in the month of March 2024.
Both the entities have reported aggregate toll collection of ₹480.9 crore for the month under review, i.e., March 2024, against ₹370 crore in March 2023. The assets under Private InvIT, i.e., IRB Infrastructure Trust have registered toll collection rise around 40% Y-o-Y.
- April 09, 2024 08:13
Market live news: Stocks that will see action today
The US-based Citigroup on Monday bought shares of RBL Bank and South Indian Bank through open market transactions. The global financial advisory through its affiliate Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius acquired 66.97 lakh shares amount to 1.11 per cent stake of RBL Bank. It also picked up more than 1.76 crore shares, or 0.7 per cent, stake in South Indian Bank. Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd sold shares of RBL Bank and South Indian Bank at the same price.
Nicomac Machinery and RP Advisory Services are likely to sell up to 4.4 per cent equity of Gland Pharma, at a floor price of ₹1,725 a share, per market reports. Offer size of the block is likely to be ₹1,400 crore. The floor price is at a discount of 7.3 per cent to Monday’s close of ₹1,856.
Shilpa Medicare has launched a QIP to raise funds at a floor price of ₹477.33 per share. The board will meet on April 12 to fix the QIP price.
Aurionpro Solutions has raised about ₹3.8 crore through QIP issue. The board has approved allotment of 18.88 lakh shares to eligible institutional buyers at ₹2,000 per share. Goldman Sachs and Malabar India Fund were among those issued shares in the QIP.
Jindal Lifestyle, subsidiary of Jindal Stainless, has launched its first premium cookware range under its Arttd’inox lifestyle brand. The new range will have three collections.
Dilip Buildcon has been declared L-1 bidder for a project worth ₹1,092.46 crore by the Haryana Rail Infra Development Corporation.
The board of Ami Organics will meet on April 12 to consider raising funds via bonds/debentures/NCDs/equity/ warrants or through a preferential issue on a private placement basis, QIP, rights issue or any other method.
The board of Anand Rathi Wealth will meet on April 12 to consider buyback of equity shares.
HG Infra Engineering has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, HG Chennai-Tirupati (II) Highway, as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake the highway project worth ₹862.11 crore awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Andhra Pradesh in Hybrid Annuity Mode.
- April 09, 2024 07:46
Share market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 09-April-2024
* BANDHANBANK
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- April 09, 2024 07:41
Major market trends on 08/04/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 74742.50 (+494.28)
Nifty 50: 22666.30 (+152.60)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 50041.40 (+18.55)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16407.05 (+51.70)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 25.54 / 3.80
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
23.23 / 3.98
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 34.22 / 4.39
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 27.42 / 3.93
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (₹684.68 cr) / (₹4520.23 cr)
DII Activity: ₹3470.54 cr / ₹3470.56 cr
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 11.61
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $90.74
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2330.93 = ₹70801
Silver: ₹82080
📌 Currency
₹/$: 83.31
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.27
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.15% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.44%
- April 09, 2024 07:39
Stock market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. | CMP ₹485 | M Cap ₹6914 Cr | 52 W H/L 487/58
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at ₹512.7 crore (38.8% QoQ, 18.2% YoY) vs QoQ ₹369.4 Cr, YoY ₹433.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at ₹71.6 crore (86.3% QoQ, 116.7% YoY) vs QoQ ₹38.4 crore, YoY ₹33.1 crore
EBITDA Margin came at 14.0% vs QoQ 10.4%, YoY 7.6%
Adj. PAT came at ₹41.6 cr vs QoQ ₹15.6 cr, YoY ₹9 cr
Quarter EPS is ₹2.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 149.7x TTM EPS
- April 09, 2024 07:35
Share market live news: Earnings Calender
12th April
TCS
17th April
Angel One
ICICI GI
Tata Comm
18th April
Bajaj Auto
HDFC Life
Infosys
Swaraj Engg
19th April
Elecon
HDFC AMC
RSS Soft
20th April
HDFC Bank
21st April
Persistent
23rd April
Cyient DLM
ICICI Pru
Mahindra EPC
24th April
Anantraj
LTIM
Mahindra Scooter
NAM India
Syngene
25th April
Bajaj Finance
LTTS
Mphasis
Nestle
Tech Mahindra
UTI AMC
26th April
Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Holdings
CSB Bank
HCL Tech
Mahinda Life
Maruti
27th April
ICICI Bank
IDFC First
Yes Bank
29th April
Gillette
KPIT Tech
Poonawala
Ultratech
30th April
Castrol
Chola Finance
Exide
PGHH
- April 09, 2024 07:35
Stock market live news: Latest updates from Researchbytes
Recent Interview
BANDHAN BANK: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & Chairman
Will Hand-Hold Bandhan Bank’s Top Level Leadership Over Next 3 Mths As Part Of Succession: CS Ghosh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4Ls8ains-o
BANDHAN BANK: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & Chairman
Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh To Step Down In July, What’s The Agenda?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbBU4NY2hss
Embassy Office : Jitendra Virwani, CMD
Merger Between Embassy & Indiabulls Real Estate Is Pending At The NCLAT Level: Embassy Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XW_6uFCNgyo
ESAF Small Fina: Gireesh CP, CFO
Overhang Of COVID-19 Still Remains On Banks W.r.t Asset Quality: ESAF Small Finance Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6ExZM2XVNs
GIC: Ramaswamy Narayana, CMD
Expect Net Earned Premium For FY24 To Remain Flat But Expect 10-12% Growth In FY25: GIC Re
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPvVCzynMiM
Gopal Snacks: Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, CMD
Why Gopal Snacks Q3 Was Weak?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJMhNLUZAyc
Muthoot Microfin Limited: Sadaf Sayeed, CEO
Growth Largely Coming In From Expansion, To Grow At Least 30% In This Financial Yr: Muthoot Microfin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hf5nHIQdO9I
SBI: Dinesh Kumar Khara, MD
We Should Be In A Position To Maintain NIM At Current Levels: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B4-7fkktAU
Sheela Foam: Rahul Gautam, MD
Sheela Foam: FY25 Business Outlook, Have Demand Stabilized?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAyz06dmnK0
CSB Bank: Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO
Remain Focussed On Deposits & Tonnage Growth In Gold Loans: CSB Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDfixVPiJcE
Events today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- April 09, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates: Bain Capital to sell $429-million stake in Axis Bank, term sheet shows
Bain Capital plans to sell stake worth $429 million in Axis Bank on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The private equity firm, which first purchased shares in the bank in November 2017, will exit its entire holding with Tuesday’s stake sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Bain Capital will sell about 33.40 million shares of the lender, representing an over 1 per cent stake, at an offer price in the range of ₹1,071 rupees to ₹1,076.05 per share, the term sheet showed.
- April 09, 2024 07:20
Stock market live news: Gland Pharma gets USFDA’s nod for Eribulin Mesylate injection
Gland Pharma, a generic injectable-focused pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Eribulin Mesylate Injection.
The product is expected to be the first generic approval on the market, and the Hyderabad-based company expects to launch this product in the near term through its marketing partner. It had US sales of approximately $92 million for 12 months ending in February 2024, according to IQVIA.
- April 09, 2024 07:10
Stocks in news: Bandhan Bank share falls over 6% as MD & CEO CS Ghosh decides to retire
Bandhan Bank’s share price fell over 6 per cent on Monday as its MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh decided to retire once his current tenure ends on July 9, 2024.
The scrip of the Kolkata-based lender ended the day on ₹184.95 apiece on BSE, down 6.31 per cent from the previous close, with analysts raising concern over management uncertainty in the near term as so far no clarity has emerged on management succession.
- April 09, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates: BSE market cap hits ₹400-lakh crore
Benchmark indices touched fresh highs on Monday amid positive global cues, with the combined market capitalisation of shares listed on the BSE hitting ₹400-lakh crore for the first time.
The Sensex rose 494 points, or 0.67 per cent to 74,742, while the Nifty settled at 22,660, up 0.68 per cent, driven by strong domestic fund flow and healthy retail participation.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had hit the ₹300-lakh crore mark in July last year. Cumulative domestic equity inflows have amounted to $92.7 billion over the last five years. India Inc has raised $92.9 billion through the primary market over the same period.
- April 09, 2024 06:46
Stock to buy today: Indraprastha Gas
Indraprastha Gas’s share price can rise to ₹515 over the next three to four weeks.
Traders can go long now at ₹475. Accumulate on dips at ₹468. Keep a stop-loss at ₹453.
- April 09, 2024 06:43
Share market live news| Day trading guide for April 9, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- April 09, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise, bond yields steady at 2024 high
Stocks in Asia climbed Tuesday after US benchmarks saw sluggish trading and Treasuries kicked off the week on the back foot ahead of key inflation data, per a Bloomberg report.
Benchmark equity indexes gained in South Korea and Australia. Futures in Hong Kong also pointed higher. US 10-year yields steadied after rising to the highest since November, coming within striking distance of the psychologically important 4.5% level. Traders’ conviction on three quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year is quickly dissipating, with markets now favouring just two reductions, the report added.
