Gold prices declined by ₹265 to ₹61,585 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at ₹61,850 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, rose by ₹120 to ₹77,800 per kilogramme.

"Spot gold prices in Delhi traded at ₹61,585 per 10 grams, down ₹265 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at $2,033 per ounce and silver was up at $25.88 per ounce.

Gold price traded lower in Asian trading hours on Wednesday.