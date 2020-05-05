Gold & Silver

Gold futures slip on weak demand

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 05, 2020 Published on May 05, 2020

Bright prospects Once the lockdown is lifted, gold loan firms expect good demand for loans in the next two to three quarters

Gold futures on Tuesday fell 0.88 per cent to Rs 45,405 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings following weak trend overseas..

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for June delivery fell by Rs 402, or 0.88 per cent, to Rs 45,405 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,574 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery declined by Rs 378, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 45,640 per 10 gram in 2,233 lots.

Globally, gold was trading 0.75 per cent down at USD 1,700.40 per ounce in New York.

