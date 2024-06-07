Gold price on Friday rose ₹4 to ₹73,135 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher ₹4 or 0.01 per cent at ₹73,135 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,751 lots.
- Also read: Silver futures decline to ₹93,662 per kg
Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold futures grew 0.24 per cent to $2,394.10 per ounce in New York.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.