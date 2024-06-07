Gold price on Friday rose ₹4 to ₹73,135 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher ₹4 or 0.01 per cent at ₹73,135 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,751 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures grew 0.24 per cent to $2,394.10 per ounce in New York.