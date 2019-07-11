Gold prices zoom Rs 930 to Rs 35,800 on firm global cues

Gold prices on Thursday zoomed Rs 930 to Rs 35,800 per 10 gram in the national capital tracking positive overseas trend after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a rate cut soon that prompted investors to move towards safe-haven assets like the yellow metal.

Silver also followed the suit and rose by Rs 300 to Rs 39,200 a kg due to more offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

“Spot gold jumped to a one-week high in the international market due to a feeble dollar after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve chairman. The Fed chair’s cautious stance on the US economy raised hopes of an imminent interest rate cut that spurred investor sentiments towards safe assets like gold,” said Hareesh V, head (commodity research), Geojit Financial Services.

He further said weak global economic outlook and unsolved trade war tensions between the US and China are the other positive drivers of the yellow metal. Meanwhile, globally spot gold was trading at $ 1,420.80 an ounce. Similarly, silver was also up at $ 15.24 per ounce in New York.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged Rs 930 each to Rs 35,800 per 10 gram and Rs 35,630 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital. Traders said that apart from the global movement, demand from local jewellers also supported the rise in gold prices. Sovereign gold also advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 27,400 per eight gram.

Silver

Silver ready also rose Rs 300 to Rs 39,200 a kg and weekly-based delivery gained Rs 356 to Rs 38,356 a kg. However, prices of silver coins held flat at Rs 81,000 for buying and Rs 82,000 for selling of 100 pieces.