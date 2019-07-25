Gold, silver prices rule flat amid thin trading

Gold prices on Thursday remained flat at Rs 35,870 per 10 gram in the national capital amid thin trading, according to All India Sarafa Association. Silver also stood steady at Rs 42,300 a kg, despite the white metal losing steam overseas.

Globally, spot gold traded flat at $ 1,426.60 an ounce, while silver was trading lower at $ 16.59 an ounce in New York. According to analysts, there was lack of movement in gold prices as investors remained cautious ahead of the much crucial European Central Bank (ECB) policy statement to be released later on Thursday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity held flat at Rs 35,870 per 10 gram and Rs 35,700 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold also held steady at Rs 27,500 per eight gram.

On Wednesday, the precious metal rose by Rs 150 and silver had gained Rs 350.

Silver ready held steady at Rs 42,300 a kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 12 to Rs 41,558 a kg. Silver coins also held flat at Rs 85,000 for buying and Rs 86,000 for selling of 100 pieces.