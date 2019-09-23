Gold & Silver

Gold up ₹130 in line with global trend

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 23, 2019

Gold prices moved up by Rs 130 to Rs 38,690 per 10 gram. File Photo   -  The Hindu

Gold prices moved up by ₹130 to ₹38,690 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with global trend, according to HDFC Securities. Silver also jumped ₹900 to ₹47,990 per kilogram from its previous close of ₹47,090 per kilogram, it added.

On Saturday, gold for 24 Karat closed at ₹38,560 per 10 gram in the bullion market here. In the international market, gold prices were trading higher at USD 1,518 an ounce in New York, while silver was also quoting with gains at USD 17.87 per ounce.

“Local gold prices traded higher with COMEX international spot gold prices ticking higher by USD 1.1 to USD 1,518,” said Devarsh Vakil, Head - Advisory (PCG), HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened marginally lower by 9 paise at 71.03 against the US dollar on Monday, as rising crude oil prices and concerns regarding the US-China trade war kept investors edgy.

