India spot gold jumps Rs 724 tracking global rally

Spot gold rallied in the early hours on Friday tracking the global strength in the yellow metal.

Spot gold prices in India, as quoted by Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA) for 999 purity, stood at Rs 35,345 per 10 grams, sharply up by RS 724 from Thursday's closing rate of Rs 34,621.

In futures, MCX August Gold gained 0.68 per cent or Rs 238 on Friday to trade at Rs 345,154 per 10 grams. The October contract also strengthened at Rs 35,890, up 0.72 per cent or Rs 257.

COMEX August Gold firmed by $13.5 to $1434.4 on Friday, up from $1420.9 on Thursday.

Analysts attributed the rally in gold prices to global uncertainty and a growing trade tension between the US and China. Also, a latest report by the World Bank put India at the seventh rank with the size of the gross domestic product (GDP) at $2.72 trillion for 2018, down by one rank in 2017. The United Kingdom (UK) with $ 2.82 trillion and France with $ 2.77 trillion stood ahead of India in the global ranking.

"This development has caused rupee fall to Rs 69.40 and may also touch Rs 70.50 against a dollar given the current situation. This will support prices in gold and silver. Considering the global scenario and weak equity markets, we may see gold prices touch Rs 36,200 levels soon and eventually may test Rs 37,000 during this month. Internationally, it may touch USD 1500 levels," said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodity told Businessline.

Also on radar will be the emerging physical demand for the yellow metal in the ensuing festive season starting after August 15.

India gold prices reflected global upside in the precious metal after the US President Donald Trump signaled imposing additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods imported in the US markets. The escalating trade-war situation between the two large economies has further fueled the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

"Now Gold is getting support at 35135 and below same could see a test of 34637 levels, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 36021, a move above could see prices testing 36409," Kedia Advisory stated in its Friday's report.

Commenting on silver, the broking house said, "Silver is getting support at 40411 and below same could see a test of 39835 levels, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 41437, a move above could see prices testing 41887."

MCX September Silver contract traded at RS 41,093 per kg, up 0.26 per cent or Rs 107.

On COMEX, Silver futures for August contract stood at $16.135 an ounce up $0.014 from previous close of $16.121 on Thursday.