Profit-booking, weak global cues pull gold futures down to Rs 26,916

Amid a weak global trend and profit-booking by speculators, gold futures traded lower by Rs 47 at Rs 26,916 per 10 gram today.

Gold for delivery in far-month April eased Rs 47 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 26,916 per 10 gram in a business turnover of one lot at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In a similar fashion, the metal for delivery in February was trading down Rs 30, or 0.11 per cent at Rs 26,960 per 10 gram in 199 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with a weak trend in the precious metals overseas and trimming of positions at current levels by speculators.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell 0.11 per cent to $1,130.10 an ounce in Singapore.