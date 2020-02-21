Gold & Silver

Silver futures climb 1 per cent on positive global cues

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 21, 2020 Published on February 21, 2020

Silver prices on Friday rose ₹482 to ₹48,380 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in the precious metal overseas.

Trading was closed in first half of the day on account of ‘Mahashivratri’

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained ₹482, or 1.01 per cent, to ₹48,380 per kg in 2,553 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for May delivery was trading higher by ₹443, or 0.91 per cent, at ₹48,915 per kg in 106 lots.

Traders said fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to the rise in silver futures.

In the international market, silver was quoting 1.02 per cent higher at $18.50 an ounce in New York.

Published on February 21, 2020
futures and options
silver
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gold futures jump ₹433 to ₹42,472 per 10 gm