Silver futures climb 1 per cent on positive global cues

Silver prices on Friday rose ₹482 to ₹48,380 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in the precious metal overseas.

Trading was closed in first half of the day on account of ‘Mahashivratri’

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained ₹482, or 1.01 per cent, to ₹48,380 per kg in 2,553 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for May delivery was trading higher by ₹443, or 0.91 per cent, at ₹48,915 per kg in 106 lots.

Traders said fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to the rise in silver futures.

In the international market, silver was quoting 1.02 per cent higher at $18.50 an ounce in New York.